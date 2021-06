Posted: Jun 22, 2021 8:27 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 9:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Ben Johnson Days in Pawhuska concluded on Sunday with the 67th annual Ben Johnson Steer Roping Event and Cash Myers came home with the $10,000 prize, as he finished with an average time of 67.03.

Vin Fisher Placed second with a time of 67.19 and Bryce Davis finished third in 68.63. Brodie Poppino had a fourth place finish with an average of 68.87.