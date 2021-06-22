Posted: Jun 22, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 9:09 AM

Garrett Giles

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has named Jennifer Leber as the company’s new vice president of Distribution Operations. Leber replaces Steve Baker who will become president and chief operating officer of PSO’s sister company, Indiana Michigan Power. Leber will be based in PSO’s Tulsa office and will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the electric distribution system for approximately 562,000 customers throughout Oklahoma.

Previously, Jennifer served as PSO’s Director of Reliability and Grid Modernization, where she led PSO’s Forestry team and Reliability Engineering team. She also acted as PSO’s Storm Coordinator and had responsibility for business continuity planning at PSO. She joined PSO in 1998 as a Distribution Design Engineer and has held various leadership roles within PSO over the course of her career.

Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1995 and completed the AEP Leadership program at Ohio State University in 2008.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Disaster Resilience Network and resides in Tulsa, Oklahoma.