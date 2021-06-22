Posted: Jun 22, 2021 9:43 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Councilman Paul Stuart has reviewed the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's Eight-Year Plan and says highways in Bartlesville will be receiving quite a bit of attention in the near future.

According to Stuart, approximately $52-million will be spent in Bartlesville to fix the highway system.

HIGHWAY 60

In 2022, ODOT will work on utilities and getting right-of-ways. Stuart said ODOT is looking to spend $3.5-million dollars in 2023 to work on the overpass at Washington Boulevard. He added that ODOT will work on Highway 60 for five miles starting at Osage Hills and heading east towards Bartlesville. That project is estimated to cost $16-million. Later on in 2025, Stuart said ODOT will spend $17-million on Adams from the Research Center easr to the overpass at Washington Boulevard.

HIGHWAY 123

ODOT is looking to spend $8.5-million in Fiscal Year 2021 to move the bridge over the Caney River. Stuart said they're going to move the bridge a block to the east to line it up with Delaware. He said ODOT will spend $2.2 million to redo a bridge heading north towards Dewey. More on that story here.

HIGHWAY 75

Pavement rehabilitation will take place from Highway 75 at Frank Phillips Boulevard to the car dealership about a mile south of Rice Creek Road in 2021.

