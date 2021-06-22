Posted: Jun 22, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

A bill was recently signed into law, which recognizes Juneteenth as a Federal holiday. At the local level, the Board of Osage County Commissioners must make a decision if they want to add that to the 13 holidays that they already acknowledge. County Clerk Robin Slack said she had several people reach out to her asking if county employees were getting off, but the commissioners approve all holidays in the fall.

At Monday's meeting, there was discussion on if the commissioners would consider adding that holiday to the list when debate came up later in the year regarding recognized holidays. Looking at the schedule, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said there were no holidays in the month of June and said it is important to consider adding that as a recognized holiday moving forward.

Juneteenth will be recognized on June 19th.