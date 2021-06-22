Posted: Jun 22, 2021 5:07 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 5:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way has teamed up with Public Service Company of Oklahoma to host a canned food drive this week.

You can drop off your non-perishable items at BRUW's office on Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. BRUW will distribute the food items to their partner agencies that are in need.

Bartlesville Regional United Way's office is located at 415 Silas Street.