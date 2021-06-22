Posted: Jun 22, 2021 5:20 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 5:22 PM

Garrett Giles

A woman has died after being attacked by a dog west of Skiatook in Osage County.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to an address west of Skiatook to check on 28-year-old Rebecca McCurdy. McCurdy was supposed to be house sitting and taking care of the homeowner's dogs. Deputies discovered McCurdy dead in the garage as evidence emerged that she had been a victim of a dog attack.

The homeowner told deputies that he raised pit bull dogs for hobby and sale. Several pit bulls were caged in the garage, however one of the cages was toppled over. Investigators are awaiting the Medical Examiner's report. The dogs were taken into custody and are being held pending further investigation.