Posted: Jun 23, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 9:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Employee Advisory Committee has named Mike Zoski the employee of the month. Zoski is a maintenance repair technician for the City of Bartlesville. Zoski was nominated by co-worker Bo Schultz after Zoski and another co-worker assisted a man in need of medical attention last month. Shultz had this to say about recognizing Zoski:

“ While at Spectrum Paint purchasing supplies for work, they saw a man lying on the ground. They approached him to check on him, noticed he needed emergency care and called 911. Because of their prompt attention, they were able to get the man medical help.”