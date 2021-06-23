Posted: Jun 23, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

Local kiddos will have a chance to hit home runs and inch closer to a chance to be at the 2021 World Series when they participate in the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby.

Chase Almy with Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church is the Director of Elevate Sports. He said baseball is the soundtrack of summer, and they want to see you at Price Fields this Saturday, June 26, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Almy said is for kids ages 14 and under. He said the event will be split in two groups: 14U and 12U. 12U is for those ages 8 to 12. Boys and girls can participate in the derby. The kids will have a chance to hit as many home runs as they can for a chance to receive a prize package and an opportunity to compete in regionals. At regionals kids will have a chance to compete for a chance to go to the World Series and compete in the finals there.

They will be at Field 2 at Price Fields, which are located along Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. You have to register to attend. Click the link here to apply. You can also go to The Exchange Bartlesville on Facebook to sign up. There is no limit to registration.

Elevate Sports is powered by Upward Sports, which is a faith-based sports program. Almy said this was around for awhile in the early 2000s but it went away. He said they're bringing it back this fall with flag football and cheerleading. Basketball and volleyball may follow in the winter and springs.

The Exchange is a young adult and family ministry through Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Almy said The Exchange has been around for the church since 1955. He said they really wanted to get the sports ministry going for families in the Bartlesville area.

After a year of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Almy said sports are needed now more than ever. Almy said sports bring people together, get people active and create fun. He said sports are for kids and for adults.

Anyone interested in whiffle ball can head to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church. Almy said they will have spring training for their Adult Whiffle Ball League. He said training will start at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. The church is located across from Walmart in Bartlesville at 801 SE Washington Boulevard.