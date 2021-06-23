Posted: Jun 23, 2021 12:22 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 12:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Wesleyan University recently had a post on Twitter, which included a power fist emoji with Juneteenth fingers and colors. Associated with this was a hashtag celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.

In a recent Facebook post, The University says they want everyone to know that the symbol was automatically paired with the Juneteenth hashtag by Twitter, not put there by OKWU’s choice. The tweet has since been removed.

The post goes on to say that Oklahoma Wesleyan University regrets any offense or misinterpretation that the University has lost its Judeo Christian foundation because of the post. The intent of Oklahoma Wesleyan University is to honor Jesus Christ, His Word, the truth and the wisdom that we seek from God in all matters.

The University says they will screen its posts better and are continually learning and navigating the ever-changing landscape of social media.