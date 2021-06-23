Posted: Jun 23, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2021 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

In years past, Fourth of July fireworks in Pawhuska have been shot off from behind the Chamber building, but the City is looking to change locations due to public safety concerns. Interim City Manager Tonya Bright says they would like to use the south side parking lot of the Osage County Courthouse as a place to shoot off the fireworks because they would be further away from the public and higher up for people to see.

Before approving the change, District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones wanted to make sure all proper safety protocols were being followed.

Bright said local law enforcement would be able to block off that area from the public. Pawhuska's fireworks display will take place on Saturday, July 3rd. A parade is set to take place that morning.