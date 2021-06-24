Posted: Jun 24, 2021 3:56 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 4:17 AM

Garrett Giles

A rollover accident occurred near the Cherokee Bridge in Bartlesville early Thursday morning.

Details are scarce at this time, but what is known is that one vehicle was involved in the accident around 4:30 a.m. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The Bartlesville Police Department, Bartlesville EMS, and the fire department responded to the call.

Highway 123 between Tuxedo Boulevard and Minnesota Street is closed until the accident can be cleared. You are asked to use an alternative route. The accident occurred just to the north of the Cherokee Bridge.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Photo courtesy: Kris Ketchum