Posted: Jun 24, 2021 6:26 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 6:27 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford recently responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement to implement a comprehensive strategy on gun violence, which doesn’t address violence, but seeks to stop the purchase of firearms.

Lankford said President Biden’s response to an increase in violence is to criminalize law-abiding citizens. He said the surge in violent crimes is not due to Oklahomans exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms; it’s due to progressive policies that defund police across the nation.

Instead of going after those who follow the law, Sen. Lankford said Biden and progressives should take a look at their failed policies and stop putting more restrictions on upstanding Americans. He said Biden’s plan to stop crime gives more power to the ATF and takes away rights from ordinary Americans.