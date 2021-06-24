Posted: Jun 24, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 9:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Pioneer Days this Saturday in downtown Nowata.

The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a skillet toss and donut-eating contest. Prizes are available for the donut-eating contest. The turtle races will commence at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Cherokee and Maple.

A water balloon toss starts at 1 p.m. in front of City Drug and face-painting will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sack races and corn hole will be on-going beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Nowata Round-up Club Rodeo takes place at 7:30 p.m. and a downtown street dance will take place at 8 p.m.

In addition to these activities, there will be a 70 foot water obstacle course and a slip and slide. The Nowata County Historical Society Museum will also be open for tours.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM will also be broadcasting live from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across from Regent Bank.