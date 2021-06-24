Posted: Jun 24, 2021 12:30 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 12:30 PM

Evan Fahrbach

Drivers down Bartlesville’s Cherokee Avenue will be able to see a familiar sight beginning on Thursday.

Frank Phillips Home started to put up the American Flags, which has become an annual tradition in Bartlesville.

Starting just after 9:00 AM there were people starting to measure out the lawn to place the flags and already placing them around the edge of the lawn.

Frank Phillips Home resides at 1107 Cherokee Ave. and is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9:30-4:30.