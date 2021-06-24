Posted: Jun 24, 2021 12:31 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 12:31 PM

Ty Loftis

In the latest release of the COVID-19 alert map, numbers continue to trend in the right direction with nearly half the counties being in the green, or new normal level. Washington, Nowata and Osage counties all sit in the yellow, or low risk area for a chance of contracting the coronavirus.

Even with that, state health officials warn that the new Delta variant is something that needs to be taken seriously, as Oklahoma has seen a 53 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks. State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone says vaccinations are the key to slowing and eventually stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Just over 37 percent of Oklahoman's have been fully vaccinated.