Posted: Jun 24, 2021 1:39 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2021 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Ben Johnson Days were held this past week in Pawhuska and things were a great success. The next major event at the Osage County Fairgrounds will be Cavalcade, which is slated to take place beginning on Saturday, July 10th and run all throughout the next week.

Rodeo performances will begin that Tuesday morning with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce set to host the Cavalcade Street Dance with Bo Phillips that night in downtown Pawhuska. Morning rodeo performances will continue at 9 a.m. through that Friday with evening performances starting at 7 p.m. and music to follow.

A parade will be held in downtown Pawhuska that Saturday morning with a rodeo event starting at the Osage County Fairgrounds that night at 7 p.m. William Clark Green will close out the night. Sunday morning's finals start at 10 a.m. Tickets are still available for all events and we will have more on Cavalcade as the event draws closer.