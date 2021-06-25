Posted: Jun 25, 2021 5:57 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 5:58 AM

Garrett Giles

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford delivered a patriotic account of the braves Americans who founded our nation.

Sen. Lankford said these patriots set up our national values and continued to reinforce the need for all Americans to work to keep us free. Those of us who have freedom were encouraged by Sen. Lankford to help others to live in the same freedom that we have. He said to serve with joy is the legacy that was passed to us, and it should be the legacy we pass down to others.

Sen. Lankford asked his fellow senators, Oklahomans, and Americans around the nation to contemplate how we can serve our nation and how we can pass on the free we enjoy - for which so many have given everything - to our children. As our nation continues to grapple with difficult issues, Sen. Lankford brought the focus in Washington, DC, back to what enables us to disagree and disagree strongly: our freedom as Americans.

To hear Sen. Lankford's entire address ahead of Independence Day, watch the video below.