Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 10:33 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Three members of the Bartlesville Police Department’s Command staff went to Shawnee for training sessions this week.

According to the BPD, Chief Tracy Roles, Captain Kevin Ickleberry and Captain Troy Newell all attended training sessions including Tribal Law, Community Policing, Bridging the Cap in Minority Communities, Use of Force and Leadership and Management.

In a statement the BPD said these opportunities allow leaders in the department to stay up-to-date on matters that are important to the department and the Bartlesville Community.

(Photo from Bartlesville Police Department Facebook)