Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

On Friday, Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced the results of the June 2021 Federal Grand Jury B. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Two Bartlesville residents were indicted in Friday’s release in Jason Dufoe and Kailee Sweezy.

Dufoe is being charged with first-degree burglary in Indian Country and it is alleged that he broke into a home by opening a door and window to enter. By doing this, it is alleged that the 42 year old intended to commit crime. Dufoe is a non-Indian and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

Sweezy is being accused of assault of an intimate partner and strangulation and attempted suffocation of an intimate partner. The 20 year old committed the alleged crime on June, 9th 2021. Sweezy is non-Indian and this alleged crime also took place within the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

The Bartlesville Police Department and the FBI were the investigative agencies in both cases.