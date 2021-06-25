Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Title Companies have had their own key to use the Osage County Records Room as they wish in recent years. That room recently got a new lock and it is now up to the County Commissioners if they want to continue handing out these keys and allowing access.

County Clerk Robin Slack says if employees in the courthouse were to escort them, it would take up productive work time, but it is something they would be willing to do. Slack explains how things have been done in the past.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said the best way to proceed might be to install a security camera in the room. The commissioners decided to table the agenda item so that legal counsel could get more information on the subject and it will be re-visited this week.