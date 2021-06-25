Posted: Jun 25, 2021 1:28 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Caney Valley Ramona School District has announced its plan for a return to learn plan for the 2021-2022 school year. The District is asking that parents and guardians notify staff of which option they want to enroll their child in by Saturday, August 10th.

Students in pre-k through second grade will only be allowed to attend on campus instruction unless there are extenuating circumstances not allowing the student to come to class.

For those in third through eighth grade, two options will be provided. Students will have the option to either get on campus instruction or learn virtually where all classes will be taken of site. Students choosing that option are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch, but will be unable to participate in extracurricular activities.

High school students will have the option to get on campus instruction, virtual learning and a combination of the two as a third option. Students choosing the third option must maintain that instruction status through that current grading period. These students will be eligible to compete in extracurricular activities.

For further information, visit the Caney Valley School District Facebook Page.