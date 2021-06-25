Posted: Jun 25, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier this week, Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser gave an update regarding the progress of the Welcome Center and Prairie Dome Café, which are set to open in the near future. He says crews are working hard and it shouldn’t take much longer until they are able to open the doors.

Fraser goes on to talk about what they plan to do once the café is complete.

Woolaroc will be hosting the 30th annual Kidsfest this weekend. Inflatables, pony rides, crafts and much more will be available for kids to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.