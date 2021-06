Posted: Jun 26, 2021 8:03 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2021 8:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby has been postponed due to rain.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Price Fields in Bartlesville. However, rains that swept through the area have forced The Bartlesville Exchange to postpone the event. A reschedule date will be announced in the coming days.

