Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:09 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center will soon hold a reception for its outgoing executive director.

Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd will be retiring soon. Loyd was named to the role of executive director in January 2019. Loyd succeeded Scott Ambler who served as executive director for three years before returning to Ambler Architects full-time.

Loyd joined Price Tower with 32 years of retail banking experience. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

A reception for Loyd will be held on Wednesday, June 30, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. outside on the Plaza. All are invited to attend.

Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is the only fully realized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The 19-story landmark completed in 1956 is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue. The ongoing mission of the Price Tower Arts Center is to preserve the Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture and design.