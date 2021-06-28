Posted: Jun 28, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 1:45 PM

A plat for phase one of the Ringo Estates Addition near Ramona in Washington County has been approved.

BEVCO Property Development, LLC's Clint Sumner said they have cut out 53 acres two miles east from the overpass off of County Road 3000. Sumner said the intent for the property is to sell lots for home construction. He said the roads will be platted out, a road will be built through the area, utilities (water and electric) will be provided, and fiber optic internet will be run to each of the lots in the coming weeks. BEVCO will not be building homes itself.

Sumner said the road is being built to Washington County's standards with no expectation that the County would resume responsibility for it. He said BEVCO Property Development would maintain full responsibility for the road for three years from closing of the first lot. HOA would take care of the road from there.

Sometime down the road Sumner may petition the Washington County Commissioners to see if they would be willing to take the road maintenance responsibilities. Sumner said he doesn't want a road headache just like everyone else. Between Sumner and the future homeowner's, Sumner said he's prepared to own it forever. He said the majority of the lot owners and BEVCO Property Development would have to sign off on an amendment to the Declaration of Covenants in order for ownership of the road to be transferred over to the Washington County Board of Commissioners. However, the Commissioners would have to be willing to approve the new ownership as well.

The development is named after an old, unincorporated town named Ringo that used to exist in the area. Sumner said there will be 14 lots available.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimoulsy approved the plat for the Ringo Estates Addition.