Bartlesville

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 8:09 AM

Kiwanis Freedom Fest July 4th Features a Flyover!

Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club's Freedom Fest is on and it will be held at Sooner Park on Sunday, July 4th. And this year, there will be a flyover!
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Kiwanian and Freedom Fest Co-Chair Karen Wilson announced that the Fourth of July celebration will kick-off ar Sooner Park with Sooner Jr. Mini Golf at 4:00 p.m.  The food vendors and festivities are scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m. The stage program at the park's bandshell will begin at 7:00 p.m...
 
The flyover is scheduled  now for be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with all the fun activies leading up to the fireworks at 9:30 p.m..
 
Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the event on 100.1 KYFM
 
 

