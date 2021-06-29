Posted: Jun 29, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 8:09 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club's Freedom Fest is on and it will be held at Sooner Park on Sunday, July 4th. And this year, there will be a flyover!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Kiwanian and Freedom Fest Co-Chair Karen Wilson announced that the Fourth of July celebration will kick-off ar Sooner Park with Sooner Jr. Mini Golf at 4:00 p.m. The food vendors and festivities are scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m. The stage program at the park's bandshell will begin at 7:00 p.m...

The flyover is scheduled now for be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with all the fun activies leading up to the fireworks at 9:30 p.m..

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the event on 100.1 KYFM