Posted: Jun 29, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, July 5, and trash routes for Monday customers will be amended next week due to the Independence Day holiday.

Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, July 7, next week due to the holiday. Monday trash route customers should have their trash at its normal collection place no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no disruption. City offices will reopen as normally scheduled on Tuesday, July 6.

The regular City Council meeting for July will be held on Tuesday, July 6, due to the holiday. (Council meetings are typically held the first Monday of every month.) The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The meeting may also be viewed live on the City's webcast, available at cityofbartlesville.org.