Posted: Jun 29, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 12:15 PM

Tom Davis / Matt Jordan / Garrett Giles

The Edna Mattress Factory in Edna, Kansas, is a total loss following a fire on Tuesday morning.

Labette County Emergency Management Director Charlie Morris told our sister station in Coffeyville - KGGF, The Mighty 690 AM - that crews from multiple agencies in the area were able to put out the flames and prevent it from spreading to other buildings. Morris said they had personnel on the scene within three to five minutes. He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation

Traffic near the fire scene at 104 Delaware Street in Edna was blocked as crews went to work.

