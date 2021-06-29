Posted: Jun 29, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 10:56 AM

Keleher Architects continues to draw up the designs for the future renovations that will take place at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Danny Keleher and his team are about halfway done with the draw up for the renovations. Dunlap said an engineer was scheduled to visit the space to finalize some things on Monday. He said he hopes to have everything done in the next couple of weeks so they can get the project out for bid.

In recent weeks, Commissioner Dunlap said the earliest they'll be able to start on the project is in early August or early September. He wanted the public to know that they're moving forward and doing all that they can as fast as they can work.

Stout Construction demolished the old Washington County Election Board offices in the courthouse over the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. This was to make way for the renovations to take place at the courthouse. Commissioner Dunlap said the hope is to remodel the first and second floor of the courthouse. He said they could turn the second floor into one large courtroom.

In March, Commissioner Dunlap said that he believes it would be wise to have plans for a bigger courtroom on the second floor moving forward. He said they could make two smaller courtrooms on the first floor for traffic fines and items of similar severity.

The work will be bid as a night time project at a future date.