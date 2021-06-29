Posted: Jun 29, 2021 12:30 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 12:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Assessor's Room and County Clerk's Office at the Osage County Courthouse is in need of repair and the Board of Osage County Commissioners have found contractors willing to make the repairs for right at $126,000.

In the near future, guidelines will be given on how different counties will be able to use the money received from the 2021 American Rescue Plan. At Monday's meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones was hoping to get a head start on using that money to make the repairs to those two buildings.

Legal counsel was OK with the commissioners going ahead with that decision.