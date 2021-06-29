Posted: Jun 29, 2021 4:24 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 4:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association held its annual Redbud Awards on Tuesday morning in Edmond and Osage County came away with some recognition.

Osage County Tourism won the Redbud Award for having the best website in the small budget category. They also won the Redbud Award for having the outstanding attraction. Osage County Tourism also won the Redbud Award for being the Tourism Organization of the Year in the small budget division.

The Oklahoma Travel Industry Association was formed in 1987.