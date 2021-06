Posted: Jun 30, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 9:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska wants to clarify that the drinking water in town is safe to drink. This comes after a rumor was started on Tuesday saying there was something wrong with the water.

The City says there was also an anonymous complaint filed with DEQ, which has been investigated and there was nothing to back up their claim.