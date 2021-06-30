Posted: Jun 30, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Prevention Program is now offering free access to the online suicide prevention course, Living Works Start.

Participants will be able to complete the course on their own device or use the Pawhuska Business Development Center computer lab on certain days. The computer lab will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who sign up.

Those interested in participating can go to the Osage Nation website. For questions, you can call 918-287-5595.