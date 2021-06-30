Posted: Jun 30, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 1:50 PM

A Bartlesville Fire Chief has retired after 42 years of service.

The Bartlesville Fire Department Honor Guard held a Changing of Command ceremony for retiring Fire Chief John Banks on Wednesday morning at the Central Fire Station. Chief Banks said it has been an honor to serve the City of Bartlesville.

Chief Banks said the Bartlesville Fire Department does a lot for the community because when things go wrong people call them. He thanked the BFD for all that they've done and all that they'll continue to do.

Incoming Chief David Topping has been a member of the Bartlesville Fire Department for 32 years. Topping thanked Banks for his mentorship. He said Banks was one of the first mentors he had because he would always stare at the back of Banks' head as they fought house fires together early on in their careers.

Chief Banks swore Chief Topping into the new role before Topping addressed those in attendance. Topping's wife changed the pins on the lapel of his uniform from there to mark his transition from Deputy Chief to Fire Chief. To read more on Chief Topping, click here.

Bartlesville Fire, Bartlesville Police and Bartlesville EMS personnel were on hand for the ceremony. Mayor Dale Copeland and other members of the Bartlesville City Council and City staff were in attendance, too.

The Changing of Command ceremony was a first for BFD. They hope to make this a new tradition at the fire department. Changing of Command ceremonies take place nationwide when a Fire Chief retires from their respective department.

Battalion Chief Bret Chew was the Master of Ceremonies for the Changing of Command ceremony.

A come and go reception for Chief Banks was held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue on Wednesday.

