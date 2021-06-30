Posted: Jun 30, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Chris Wilson recently conducted a study on sidewalks and how well they are holding up across town. Wilson measured 96 blocks and broke down sidewalk conditions into four different types on a scale of great to poor. Wilson also looked for on street corners for ADA accessible ramps and learned that they weren't there. He also said many sidewalks ended at the alleyway with a curb.

Because of the high cost to repair these sidewalks, Wilson says it is also important to be in talks with the City of Bartlesville to see which parts of town may need to see those sidewalk improvements.

Wilson will now look to get a prioritization arrangement to Director of Engineering Micah Siemers and they will go forward from there.