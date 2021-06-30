Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:50 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 4:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The Skiatook Police Department has found Mr. Brown. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

************ ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ************

The Skiatook Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man.

Rondle Brown, a military veteran, was reported missing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday in the 400 Block of E Oak in Skiatook. According to police, Brown is under proven medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Brown is a white male with white hair and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen walking and wearing a dark colored tee shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. If you have any information, call the Skiatook Police Department at 918.396.2424.