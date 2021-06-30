News
Local News
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 3:59 PM
Reception Held for Price Tower's Retiring Executive Director
Tom Davis
A reception was held for retiring Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd at the Price Tower on Wednesday. Several dozen friends, patrons, government officials and citizens stopped by to wish him well in his endeavours.
Rick Loyd was named to the role of executive director in January 2019. Loyd succeeded Scott Ambler who served as executive director for three years before returning to Ambler Architects full-time.
When asked about his accomplishments over the past three years, Loyd said, "The team opened up the plaza--inside and outside; redid the second floor of the gallery and the museum; and that they been able to do things with the gift cards, hotel rooms so that the experience people have is first rate and what they would expect from the Price Tower."
You'll be able to see Rick as he appears in major motion picture being filmed locally based on David Grann's Killers of the Flower Moon which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and is being produced by Martin Scoursese.
Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is the only fully realized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The 19-story landmark completed in 1956 is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue.
The ongoing mission of the Price Tower Arts Center is to preserve the Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture and design.
« Back to News