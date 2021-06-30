Posted: Jun 30, 2021 5:10 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 5:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Special Response Team for the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be conducting night maneuvers in the Copan area.

The WCSO says these activities will occur on Thursday, July 1, between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Deputies will be on foot and in vehicles. You are asked to not be alarmed at the heavier than usual traffic in the area if you live in Copan.