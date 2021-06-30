Posted: Jun 30, 2021 5:47 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 5:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A motorist got stuck in road construction on the west side of Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the road was already partially blocked with cones by the City of Bartlesville's Street Department at North Woodrow Avenue and Herrick Street before the accident occurred. He said the motorist cut a corner to sharp and got stuck. A tow truck was used to pull the motorist's vehicle out of the road work.

You are advised to use caution and slow down when traveling in the area of Woodrow and Herrick in Bartlesville.