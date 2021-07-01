Posted: Jul 01, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 9:26 AM

Tom Davis

Excellence in physical therapy is the way of life at Elder Care. They provide the highest quality physical therapy treatments to promote wellness for adults in our community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Development Director Angie Thompson and Director of Physical Therapy Services Dr. Josh Lindblom explained the benefits of physical therapy through Elder Care.

Dr. Lindblom said Elder Care recognizes the unique physical needs of adults and tailor individual programs to best meet their needs. The staff is experienced in treating adults of all ages in a one-on-one, patient-centered environment that is personal and interactive. While you may have the same diagnosis as someone else, you have your own set of circumstances surrounding that issue. Your treatment may look very different.

Angie Thompson said their their fun-filled atmosphere encourages a sense of community and fellowship during your rehabilitation. Our state-of-the-art clinic offers Olympic-caliber fitness equipment with pneumatic resistance, Nu-Step machines, Sci-Fit recumbent bicycles, a Total Gym, treadmills, therabands, mat tables, physioballs, free weights, pulleys, a track system, stairs and more. Our ultimate goal is to help you with your current issue, while providing a structure for ongoing physical well-being.

Elder Care physical therapy offers our Aftercare Program exclusively to our physical therapy clients. Following skilled physical therapy discharge, the Aftercare Program allows clients to continue to utilize the gym and all of the fitness equipment to extend the benefits of their treatment. Our therapists supply each client with an individual exercise routine for ongoing maintenance of the strength and balance gained in therapy. Long-term, continued maintenance therapy is the key to remaining physically active and independent at home. There are two ways to participate in our Aftercare Program.

Please contact Elder Care’s Physical Therapy Department at 918-766-0391 or email Josh Lindblom at jlindblom@abouteldercare.org to schedule your free “Stay on Your Feet” appointment.