Posted: Jul 01, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools will host a support staff job fair this month.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons. BHS is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive. You will enter by the Freshman Academy on Shawnee Avenue.

Positions that are available include:

Bus Drivers

Cafeteria Workers

Custodians

Coaches - Nonteaching

Teacher Assistants

Paraprofessionals

Substitute Teachers

Information Technology Specialists

School Nurses

You can submit your application here.

For more information, contact the Humna Resources Department at 918.336.8600.