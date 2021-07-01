Posted: Jul 01, 2021 11:41 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health for Child Abuse and Prevention has put together an online survey. This in an effort to get input from Oklahoma residents, organizations, consumers and agencies on how to develop a statewide child abuse prevention plan. Grant Coordinator for the Oklahoma State Department of Health had this to day:

“This is an opportunity for individuals in Oklahoma communities to share information on community resources that exist and those that are needed. We want to know what you think works best to protect children in your community and across the state.”

The information gathered will help ascertain current services and any gaps in service. It will also help identify geographical areas where more services are needed. The deadline to partake in the survey is Friday, Aug. 6th. For further information, call 405-426-8060.