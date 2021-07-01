Posted: Jul 01, 2021 12:10 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 12:10 PM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe, a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is mourning the loss of former Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

In a statement after Rumsfeld's passing, Sen. Inhofe said:

"My relationship with Secretary Rumsfeld seems almost old-fashioned in today's political environment - we agree on much, while disagreeing often through thoughtful debate and mutual respect."

Sen. Inhofe added that he and his wife, Kay, are keeping Rumsfeld's entire family in their prayers as they join in their grief. He said they want to honor a devoted patriot and public servant.