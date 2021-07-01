Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 01, 2021

Legislative Golf Tournament Set for August 26

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Golf Tournament in August.

More details will be released at a later date, but the Legislative Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The tournament will take place at Adams Golf Course, 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. It costs $125 per person to play. A team of four costs $500.

