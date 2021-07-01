Posted: Jul 01, 2021 12:36 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 12:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Golf Tournament in August.

More details will be released at a later date, but the Legislative Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The tournament will take place at Adams Golf Course, 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. It costs $125 per person to play. A team of four costs $500.

To register, click here.