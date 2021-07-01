Posted: Jul 01, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged for failing to register as a sex offender and being in violation of the sex offender registration act.

The defendant, Krystapher Leymonn Stevenson is required to register as a sex offender in accordance with Oklahoma State Statue 57 after Stevenson was convicted of rape in the second degree in 2018. This is also the third occasion in which he has failed to register as a sex offender.

After not receiving an address verification letter in May, an investigation was conducted to see where Stevenson was residing. When officers went to the last address he had reported in February, Stevenson wasn’t there. After several weeks of surveillance, officers discovered Stevenson hadn’t been at that address for several weeks.

In June, Stevenson was located at 180 N. Pine Ave. and saw his vehicle at that address for several days. Officers learned that he was staying at his girlfriend’s house, who was aware of his sex offender’s status, but allowed him to stay there any way. The address is also 1,143 feet from Price Fields Park.

Because Stevenson has the previous convictions, his bond was set at $50,000.