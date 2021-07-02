Posted: Jul 02, 2021 3:38 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 4:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club's Freedom Fest is on and it will be held at Sooner Park on Sunday, July 4, in Bartlesville. And this year, there will be a flyover!

Freedom Fest will kick-off at Sooner Park with Sooner Jr. Mini Golf at 4:00 p.m. The food vendors and festivities are scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m. The stage program at the park's bandshell will begin at 7:00 p.m. The flyover is scheduled for be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the event on 100.1 KYFM and it is brought to you by:

BARTNET IP, ARVEST BANK, LPL PAINTING, CANADY CONSTRUCTION AND HANDYMAN SERVICES, WOODEN BUFFALLO, BARGAIN CENTER, SWEEZY REALTY, LUCAS METAL WORKS, RAINEY'S CUSTOM BUTCHERING, SCOTT GILLETTE, MEDICALODGES OF DEWEY, LaJUANA DUNCAN OKLAHOMA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE AND PATRIOT GMC BUICK.