Posted: Jul 02, 2021 8:47 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 8:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) is working to improve its website for you.

In a Facebook post, WCEM announced that it has been working to update its web page for several months now. Several volunteers and staff members put time and effort in making the project a success. WCEM says they are still adding and expanding, but the website is live and ready for viewing.

You can view the site for yourself at wcema-ok.gov.

Washington County Emergency Management says the dotGOV domain gives them better security and greater confidence for our community. We will have more on this story as updates are made to WCEM's website.