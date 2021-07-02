News
Posted: Jul 02, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 9:53 AM
Commissioner Mike Dunlap on Community Connection
Tom Davis
Washington County is faring well coming out of COVID-19. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, County Commission Mike Dunlap said the sales tax revenues have been the largest he has seen since being in office.
Commissioner Dunlap said it is likely a number of things factoring into the larger collection of sales taxes, but he could not speculate as to what the key driver would be.
Dunlap was happy that a recent bridge project at Green Lake was completed well and on a timely basis. He is rather disappointed that the recent wet weather pattern have hampered otheE projects of late.
The Commissioner is also very pleased with the improvements that are underway at the courthouse now that the election office moved accross the stree on Johnstone Ave to the city building. His hope is that the second floor of the courthouse can be made into a large courtroom.
