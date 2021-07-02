Posted: Jul 02, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent will lead off the next Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting with a report.

The Board may renew a lease purchase agreement for copiers and printers with De Lage Landen Public Finance and a sublease agreement with the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

School meal prices, and the 2021-2022 Parent and Student Handbook may be approved as well. Lastly, the required school day for DPS from the minimum total of 180 days to the minimum required 1,080 hours may be approved.

The DPS Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 5, at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building at 1 Bulldogger Road.