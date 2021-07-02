Posted: Jul 02, 2021 4:50 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 4:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and has had his bond set at $100,000 after being charged with committing the crime of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, before the defendant, Damian Rogers, arrived at The Willows Apartments, an argument broke out. Rogers received a phone call from a family member stating that her boyfriend, who would later become the victim, was threatening to shoot her.

Rogers and his brother went to the apartment complex at which time the brother allegedly pointed a gun at the man threatening to shoot the female. The victim was able to grab the gun and the two began to fight. Rogers joined once the fight fell to the ground.

Rogers attempted to pull the man off of his brother, but when he was unsuccessful, he began hitting the victim in the back of the head. In a video of the incident, you can see Rogers holding some sort of object and hear the strikes landing on the back of the victim's head.

Two witnesses state that they saw the brother holding a gun and one of the witnesses stated that she saw Rogers holding a gun as well. The witness says Rogers then used that gun to hit the victim in the back of the head multiple times.

Rogers initially appeared in court on Thursday, but the Defense requested that his bond be lowered to $5,000. During Friday's bond hearing, arguments from the Defense and the State were presented, but given Rogers' background of having three previous felony convictions, the judge denied that request. Rogers will be back in court on Friday, July 9th.